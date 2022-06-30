Local Living: Richland Library hosting free summer break cafes, celebrate Independence Day in the Midlands and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Library is hosting free summer break cafes at three different locations for kids and teens. Children and teens under the age of 18 can get a free meal from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Monday through Friday from now until August 12. Those three Columbia locations consist of the Edgewood Library on Oak Street, the North Main branch on North Main Street and the St. Andrew’s location on Broad River Road. The meals are on site and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prime Time in the Parks is back for another summer in the Capital City. The free events geared toward young people run through August 19.

A schedule of events from the City of Columbia can be found below:

July 1 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

July 8 Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 15 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 22 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 29 Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5 Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12 Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

August 12 Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19 Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There will be a kid’s Fourth of July parade in Camden this weekend. Kids are invited to showcase their patriotic spirit by decorating their bicycles, scooters and wagons, and by wearing their red, white and blue for the sixth annual Kids’ Fourth of July Parade. It begins Saturday, July 2 in downtown Camden at 10 a.m., with activities in front of Camden City Hall. You can watch the parade by parking on Rutledge Street. The event is free.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Town of Lexington will have their own Independence Day celebration this weekend as well. The 246th Army Band will play a concert, followed by a full-scale fireworks show. It begins this Friday at 7:30 p.m. Best viewing areas include the Icehouse Amphitheater, Main Street restaurants, Lexington Square Park and other areas downtown.