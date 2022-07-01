RCSD asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a convenience store in the 7800 block of Garners Ferry Road.

Authorities say the incident tool place shortly before 9 p.m. on June 20. According to officials, the suspect walked up to the register to make a purchase and presented a gun while demanding money as the clerk was making change.

If you know who this man is, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.