SC House Ad-Hoc Committee to hear public testimony in wake of U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding abortion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new House committee is set to meet at the State House next week to consider South Carolina abortion laws in light of the Supreme Court’s decision. The Ad-Hoc Committee will meet on Thursday at noon in the Blatt Building, and they are taking public testimony.

Speaker of the House Murrell Smith said in a release, “in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision, South Carolina must reexamine our legislation on this crucial issue.”