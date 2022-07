COLUMBIA, S (WOLO)– If you want to start celebrating the Fourth of July early, tonight is the Star Spangled Salute to America at Saluda Shoals Park. The event, which kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and features a patriotic concert with Dick Goodwin and the South Carolina Philharmonic Brass.

You’re invited to enjoy food and music at the River Birch Shelter.

There is a $5 parking fee. There will be no fireworks.