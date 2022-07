USGS: Another earthquake reported near Elgin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Geological Survey reported another earthquake near Elgin Friday. Officials say the 1.26 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 1:46 p.m. 4.7 miles southeast of Elgin.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says we can expect more law-magnitude earthquake activity since the swarm began back in December 2021.

For more information, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.