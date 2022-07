COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If your July Fourth plans include hitting the water, officials with the Department of Natural Resources want to help keep you safe as well. SCDNR will offer free boat inspections this holiday.

The checks will take place at public boat landings throughout the state on July 2, 3 and 4.

They’ll be held at the Lake Murray Dam on Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and in Newberry at Dreher Island 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Monday.