City of Columbia offices closed for Independence Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have business with city government, City of Columbia offices are closed on Monday, July 4.

Solid waste services for July 4 will be moved to Tuesday, July 5. Tuesday routes will be moved to Wednesday, July 6.