Dozen take part in Ryan Rawl memorial workout

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This year marks 10 years since former Richland County Deputy and 1st Lieutenant Ryan Rawl died in Afghanistan while serving with the South Carolina National Guard.

Every year since 2013, the community has joined together with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in a memorial workout to keep Ryan’s memory alive.

Monday morning was no different. Those who came out partnered up for the workout…which included a run, drills up the state house steps, partner planks, burpees, and more.