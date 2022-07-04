Local Living: Encanto Dance Camp

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —

Encanto Dance Camp

In our look at local living, if you have young children at home you’ve probably heard the Disney movie Encanto.

Now your child can learn how to to move just like the characters in the animated musical.

The Richland County Recreation Commission presents Encanto Dance Camp.

The camp takes place every Tuesday night starting tomorrow through the 19th from 6-7pm at North Springs Park.

children ages 5- 8 can participate. Registration will cost you $75 dollars, to register click on the link provided

HERE

