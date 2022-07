On the Road: Movies under the stars

Monetta, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past, but you may have missed one small site that is still standing.

Just outside of Lexington County… a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is on the road in Monetta.