SCDNR: Man tubing on Lake Murray dies after hitting a watercraft

Kenneil Mitchell,

(SCDNR/Twitter) SCDNR logo

(SCDNR/Twitter) SCDNR logo

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A 35-year-old man is dead after hitting a watercraft on Lake Murray Saturday.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it happened near Dreher Island State Park around 2:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim was being pulled on a tube behind a jet ski, when he hit another watercraft.

The circumstances of that collision is under investigation.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

