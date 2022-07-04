KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Another string of earthquakes has hit the Midlands once again over the weekend.

On Sunday, The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.9 magnitude quake near Elgin after midnight and a 1.6 near Lugoff at 6:30 a.m.

They also reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake near Elgin before Noon Saturday.

Since December 2021, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has reported more than 45 earthquakes in the Lugoff-Elgin area.

SCEMD says geologists studying earthquakes in Kershaw, believe this may be the longest period of successive earthquake activities in South Carolina’s recorded history.

According to the USGS, scientists are trying to find a cause of the quakes by deploying portable seismometers to collect more data.

For more information on earthquakes and how you can protect yourself, visit SCEMD’s website to access this year’s earthquake guide.