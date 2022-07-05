Consumer News: Gas Prices, Busy Airports, Flight Rights

Here is a look at some of the stories we are following for you in your Consumer News.

Prices at the Pump

(WOLO)— As drivers head home from the holiday weekend, expect to see a double-digit price drop at the pumps in the palmetto state for the 3rd consecutive week.

Gas Buddy says prices fell more than 12 cents, brining down the state’s average to $4.25 a gallon.

That puts South Carolina as the cheapest gas price average in the country.

A little closer to home , Midlands drivers are paying an average of just more than $4 a gallon in Columbia and could pay as little as $3.83 cents at the Murphy Express on Sunset Boulevard.

Millions Screened by TSA during July 4th holiday

(CNN) — U.S. air travel continues to soar with no major meltdowns at u-s airports over July 4th.

The TSA said it screened more than 11-point-two million people over the holiday weekend.

That’s the 30th day in a row in with more than two-million people passing through airport security checkpoints.

Air travel peaked Friday when the TSA screened nearly two-and-a-half million people.

That’s the highest figure since February 11th, 2020. However, there were more than 22-hundred U.S. flight cancelations from Thursday to Sunday according to

FlightAware.

Flight Rights as a passenger

(ABC News) — Busy airports seeing flight delays and cancellations could just be the tip of the iceberg for passengers this year as the travel chaos that happened over the holiday weekend continues.

With thousands of cancelations and delays, it looks like we could see that happen throughout the summer.

ABC’s Gio Benitez has a look at your rights as a passenger.

