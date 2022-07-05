Local Living: Women’s Day, Zoo Family Fun Night, Encanto Dance Camp, and more

Here is a look at some of the stories we are following in your Local Living:

5th Annual Midlands Women’s Day

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The 5th annual Midlands Women’s Day event returns later this month.

hosted by “Touch of Magic”, the event focuses on educating, empowering, and nurturing women.

There will be free massages, make-overs, shopping and karaoke just to name a few of the activities.

It takes places at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Saturday, July 23rd from 10am to 4pm, and the event is free.

For more information about the upcoming event click

HERE

Zoo Family Fun Night

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Riverbanks zoo is hosting a family fun night in the Botanical Garden!

Inspired by the themes of nature, you can brings the kids to explore the world of bugs and flowers, enjoy a scavenger hunt, and other art activities.

All ages are welcome but the zoo says it’s geared towards 3-to-10 year olds.

The fun begins Friday, July 22nd at 5:30 pm.

It’s $15 per family, up to six people.

To find out more about the event, click on the link provided HERE

Encanto Dance Camp

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you have young children at home — you’ve probably heard the disney movie “encanto.”

Now your child can learn how to to move just like the characters in the animated musical.

The Richland County Recreation Commission presents “Encanto Dance Camp.”

The camp takes place every Tuesday night — starting tonight through the 19th.It’ll go from from 6-to-7 in the evening at North Springs Park.

children ages 5 through 8 can participate.

registration will cost you $75. Click here to find out more or to register

Paw Patrol Live

The entire pack of Paw Patrol is coming to the Midlands for a live studio production this fall!

The action-packed and music-filled show, called “The Great Pirate Adventure” is returning to the Colonial Life Arena again this year for two shows in October.

Since its debut in the fall of 2016, Paw Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people!

Tickets for the interactive live stage show are on sale now.