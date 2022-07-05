Ride to end Alzheimer’s

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association is taking a ride across the palmetto state this weekend in order to raise awareness on the disease.

The ride to end Alzheimer’s goes from Friday to Sunday. Cyclists will travel more than 250 miles through the state to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support through the Alzheimer’s Association.

Their goal is to raise $800 thousand dollars and they’ve already raised more than $703-thousand so far!

For more information on the routes and how you can donate click on the link provided HERE