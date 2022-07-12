Curtis Wilson sits down with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott to talk ‘On Patrol Live’ on Reelz

Our very own Curtis Wilson will co-host the program along with Dan Abrams and Sean Larkin. He sits down with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A television favorite is coming back, and one of ABC Columbia’s own will be front and center.

Live PD, which was previously cancelled by A&E, will return as On Patrol Live this summer and air on the Reelz channel.

And one of the original departments, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be appearing on the new series.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott sat down with Curtis to talk about On Patrol Live.

#OnPatrolLive debuts on Friday July 22 on Reelz. https://www.reelz.com/extra/how-can-i-watch-on-patrol-live/