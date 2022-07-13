U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham reacts to annual inflation report

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina’s U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Senate Budget committee ranking member, reacted to the new report on annual inflation hitting 9.1 percent.

Graham (R-South Carolina) made the following statement on annual inflation hitting 9.1 percent.

“Record high inflation is not just a number from a government agency. Inflation is about a deteriorating quality of life for everyday working people in South Carolina and across the United States.

“Today’s shocking number represents families struggling to buy gas, pay for food, and deal with the uncertainties of life. Every cost in the family budget is going up at an incredible rate.

“President Biden’s policies are one of the prime reasons for this historically high inflation. He took us from energy independence to energy dependence. His Big Government regulatory scheme is making it harder for businesses to operate and they’re passing the cost of these additional regulations on to consumers. The market was flooded with money during COVID and created employment problems. And Democrats in Washington certainly should not be rushing to spend even more money, adding fuel to the inflation fire.

“Until there’s a change in policy and leadership, nothing gets better.

“Rather than going to Saudi Arabia to ask for more oil production, the president should be going to the oil-rich areas in our own country and unleashing the ability of the American economy to become energy independent once again.

“It is a very sad day for Americans struggling to make ends meet.”