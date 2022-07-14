Columbia Fire Dept. battles house fire off Highland Park Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Fire Crews are investigating a house fire on Highland Park Drive.

Columbia Fire officials say no one was injured and everyone in the house made it out safely.

According to Columbia Fire, crews were dispatched to the scene just after Noon, Thursday, after reports that the garage of the house was on fire. Officials say when crews arrived on scene there was heavy fire coming from much of the frontside of the property. Crews were able to put the fire out Thursday afternoon.