Historic Columbia’s First Sundays: Free admission to Richland and Lexington residents to Museum of Reconstruction Era

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland and Lexington County residents can visit the Museum of the Reconstruction Era at the Woodrow Wilson Home.

As part of Historic Columbia’s Free Sundays, admission is FREE for Richland and Lexington County residents with a valid I.D.

Officials say the Museum of the Reconstruction Era is the nation’s only museum dedicated to the post-civil war reconstruction period.

The event is Sunday, July 17th.

You can get a free tour from 1 to 4 pm. You have to bring a valid ID.

For more information, click here https://www.historiccolumbia.org/woodrow-wilson-family-home