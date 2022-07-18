Columbia Police and Columbia Fire responding to flooding in parts of City

Courtesy CPD Twitter - flooded streets

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Monday afternoon, shortly before 6pm, Columbia Police and Columbia Fire blocked off the intersection at Main & Whaley streets due to flooding.

According to Columbia Fire officials, they responded to Main & Whaley streets where one car became stuck in flood waters. Fire officials say the driver was able to get out of the car safely.

They are reminding drivers to ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’.

Columbia Police are asking drivers to please find a safe alternate route. Columbia Police say they will monitor the area throughout the evening.