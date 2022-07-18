Operation Southern Slow Down begins

The campaign is an effort between law enforcement agencies to crack down on speeding.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina and Georgia law enforcement officials held a joint press conference this morning to kick off their annual “Operation Southern Slow Down” campaign.

The campaign, formerly known as Operation Southern Shield, is a joint effort between law enforcement agencies to crack down on speeding, and reduce speeding related injuries and fatalities. South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida participate in Operation Southern Slow Down.

According to the S.C. Department of Public Safety, 27% of all accidents in South Carolina involve speeding, and in 47% of those accidents, those involved weren’t wearing seatbelts.

Brent Kelly with the S.C. Department of Public Safety asks drivers to pack one additional thing when getting on the road. “So if you’re going on vacation in the next couple of weeks, pack your patience. If you’re just going to the store, pack your patience. Speed gets you nowhere fast,” says Kelly.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety refers to the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the 100 deadly days of summer. One hundred and forty-five fatalities and 297 serious injuries due to speed related accidents were reported during that time last year.

Colonel Chris Williamson with the S.C. Highway Patrol wants drivers to remember a few things above all else while driving. “Wherever your summer travels take you, we urge you to slow down. Always buckle up and ensure your passengers are buckled up as well. Be patient and do not engage with aggressive drivers. And most importantly never drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or call a ride share,” says Williamson.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety says during the campaign, more tickets than warnings will be given to speeding drivers.

The campaign runs from July 19th to July 22nd.