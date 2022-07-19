Rattler named to Davey O’Brien watch list

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — University of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named to the 2022 watch list for the Davey O’Brien award.

Rattler joins 34 other returning quarterbacks on the list which honors the college football’s top signal caller.

A spokesperson for UofSC says the list is based on erformance and expectations heading into the 2022 college football season.

This is Rattler’s first year under center for the Gamecocks transferring during the off season from Oklahoma.

During his time with the Sooners, he compiled a 15-2 record with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The winner of the Davey O’Brien award will be announced on ESPN on Dec. 8th.

Other nominees include, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall and six other SEC quarterbacks.

Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei was not included.