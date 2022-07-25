Richland County Coroner identifies victim in early morning fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner is releasing the name of the victim of an early morning fire in Columbia.

Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victim as Willie L. Kelly, 67, of Columbia, SC.

According to Columbia Fire, firefighters responded to Sands Street around 4:30am Sunday, where they tell us they started to extinguish the fire and made entry into the home where one victim was located.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office to fully investigate this fire.” Coroner Rutherford states.