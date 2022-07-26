RCSD arrests suspects in connection with arson

The early morning fire, Sunday, on Sands Street took the life of one person

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged two people with arson.

According to officials, Jennifer Clifton (DOB: 8/11/84) and Leroy Chambers (12/8/63) are each charged with 1st degree arson in connection with a fire. Both have been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The early morning fire, Sunday, on Sands Street took the life of one person, and was intentionally set according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Monday, the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was intentionally set.

According to investigators, they determined the fire started on the front exterior of the residence.

The case has been turned over to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. https://twitter.com/ColaFire

The Richland County Coroner released the name of the victim of the fire.

Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victim as Willie L. Kelly, 67, of Columbia, SC.

According to Columbia Fire, firefighters responded to Sands Street around 4:30am Sunday, where they tell us they started to extinguish the fire and made entry into the home where one victim was located.