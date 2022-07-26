The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps celebrates its 247th birthday this Friday

Today starts Regimental Week for the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, a week long celebration that honors the history and the heritage of Army chaplains.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–This Friday the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps will celebrate its 247th birthday.

This week is known as regimental week for the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, and today starts the celebration that honors the history and the heritage of Army chaplains.

Hosted by the U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership at Ft. Jackson, each day’s events will bring the chaplains, future chaplains, and their families together for some much deserved fun.

The Institute for Religious Leadership’s Commandant, Chaplain Colonel James Palmer, Jr., is proud of the impact and importance that chaplains carry.

“Chaplains and religious affairs specialists bring so much to units and to soldiers and I would just say this. We live by this– we nurture the living. We care for the wounded. And we honor the dead. And that’s what we’ve been doing for over 247 years and I’m certain we’re going to continue to do that in the future. We have chaplains from all different faith backgrounds and we celebrate diversity, and it’s just a great celebration for the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps,” said Chaplain Palmer, Jr.

The Chaplain Corps’ memorial garden holds the names of chaplains and religious affairs specialists who have given the ultimate sacrifice in wars and conflicts from the Revolutionary War to today.

Chaplain Major Jeffery Herden recognizes the impact that chaplains have as well.

“I believe America is a great country and is worth fighting for and there’s nothing better than to be called by God and to come alongside the soldiers that serve in our army and their families. Because it’s quite a sacrifice that they make and so I’m just honored to be able to make that sacrifice with them,” Chaplain Herden said.

To help celebrate those families, today’s event featured games, music, face painting, and snow cones. “My dad’s a chaplain and he’s a teacher, and he works for the Army as a chaplain,” said Daniel Sarmiento, son of an Army chaplain.

“Yeah and we’re giving out snow cones because it’s hot!” said Linda Sarmiento, wife of an Army chaplain.

A military ball will be held tomorrow night, as well as an honorary wreath laying ceremony and honorary cake cutting ceremony on Friday.