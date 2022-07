DHEC reports 16,570 COVID-19 cases week of July 17

9 new deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– SC DHEC has released the latest Coronavirus case numbers.

DHEC reported the numbers for the week of July 17-23.

16,570 new cases, 9 new deaths, and a percent positive of 25.7%, according to state health officials.

For more information on the Coronavirus and vaccines, click here

