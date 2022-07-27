Fatal Fire in Saluda County

Saluda County, SC (WOLO) — The

Saluda County Coroner’s Office says it responded to a structure fire on Tuesday, June 26, 2022 off John J. Rushton Road.

Officials say after the fire was extinguished, Saluda County Fire Service determined there was a fatality in the home.

The victim has not been

positively identified at this time.

The Coroner’s Office is working with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda County Fire Service and

SLED in investigating.