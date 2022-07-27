Fatal Fire in Saluda County

structure fire on Tuesday, June 26, 2022 off John J. Rushton Road
Saluda County, SC (WOLO) — The
Saluda County Coroner’s Office says it  responded to a structure fire on Tuesday, June 26, 2022 off John J. Rushton Road.

Officials say after the fire was extinguished, Saluda County Fire Service determined there was a fatality in the home.

The victim has not been
positively identified at this time.

The Coroner’s Office is working with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda County Fire Service and
SLED in investigating.

