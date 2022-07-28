Columbia Animal Services hosting free pet Adoption in August

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking for a furry friend?

The Columbia Animal Services is participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters.

All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, August 1 – August 31.

When: Monday, August 1, 2022 to Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC 29209