Richland County Coroner seeking help identifying body found near Broad River

RICHLAND, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the remains of a white male found on July 27, 2022.

According to the Coroner’s office, the male is believed to be in his 60’s.

Officials say the body was found near a business at 1226 Briargate Circle, in the Broad River area near Interstate 20.

The coroner says the male was approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall, had medium length gray hair, New Balance tennis shoes, and a tattoo of a woman on his left bicep.

(A partial image of the tattoo is below)

The Coroner’s office is asking anyone with information to call the RCCO Anthropology Department at 803-576-1793.