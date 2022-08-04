BACK TO SCHOOL: Prisma Health staff recommends healthy routines for your kids to succeed this fall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If your child has not already gone back to school, the start of a new school year is just around the corner.

For some, it can be a tough transition to get back into the school routine.

“Let’s help these young people have the best year ever. We can absolutely do it,” said Dr. J.R. Green, Fairfield County School District superintendent.

Part of getting ready to go back to school includes making sure your child is caught up with the proper vaccinations.

“Really the kids that we have to think about getting vaccines to return to school are the 11 to 12 year old range. That includes the tetanus booster vaccine as well as a meningitis vaccine which is not required but suggested that kids get that before returning to school,” said Dr. Jeremy Byrd, Prisma Health internist.

Dr. Byrd also advises parents to consider getting their kids vaccinated against covid 19.

“The main reason you may want to consider that vaccine is that we found during the pandemic that a lot of kids were missing school,” Byrd said. “It was impacting their academic improvement compared to other kids. If a kid got the COVID virus… they were out for a week. That’s hard to recover from.”

Another way to stay healthy is by eating a proper diet according to one Prisma Health dietician.

“I always like to help people find 4 things in every meal. That would be a starch or carbohydrate, a fat item, a protein and a vegetable,” said Carla Nowicki, Prisma Health dietician.

She says that if your child is not getting enough nutrients from food, you can give them a multivitamin to supplement their meals. She also recommends keeping your child active.

“When it comes to exercise, the goal I usually help individuals strive for is 60 minutes of play a day, something active,” Nowicki said.

After a long day of school, Prisma Health doctors urge that your child gets a good night of sleep.

“I shoot for in the range of 8 to 10 hours depending on the age of the kid, which includes teenagers,” Byrd said. “Teenagers have a tendency to only get five or six hours. That is inappropriate. They really need that eight hours of sleep.”

He suggests earlier bedtimes as well as getting your kids up gradually at an earlier time in the week leading up to class to help get them back into routine.