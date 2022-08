COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, the United States Geological Service confirmed a magnitude 1.64 earthquake near Boykin.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred 5.9 miles west of Boykin, South Carolina, at 1:59 a.m.

If you felt the earthquake, you are asked to report it here https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/se60158748/tellus