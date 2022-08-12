Kershaw County Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his mother

KERSHAW CO, SC (WOLO)–Kershaw County Deputies say a man accused of stabbing his mother, is in custody after an overnight search.

Deputies say 28-year-old Drake Munger is accused of stabbing his mom last night in Cassatt.

Deputies were called to the scene on Crownvista Court around 10pm, but Munger ran from the scene before police arrived say deputies.

Tracking teams and a SLED helicopter searched the area overnight, and Munger was found this morning.

His family says he suffers from mental illness.