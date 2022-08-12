Lexington Richland 5 Honors Irmo Little League Junior Softball team

IRMO, SC(WOLO)–Lexington-Richland School District Five honored the Irmo Little League Junior Softball team on Friday.

The team represented South Carolina in the Little League Junior Softball World Series.

The Irmo Little League Junior Softball team was presented with a proclamation from the South Carolina State House and Representatives Nathan Ballentine and Chip Huggins were on hand for the event.

The honor took place during the district’s annual Back to School Kick-off event.