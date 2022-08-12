A fundraiser plans to raise money for a local father who needs a kidney

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Three years ago, 45 year old Lugoff native Matt King was diagnosed with GPA Vasculitis, and given six months to live. Matt did not take this sentence lightly, and engaged in an aggressive chemo regimen, which on the surface worked, pushing it into remission. The cost, however, was the destruction his kidneys. He is currently in renal failure, and on the list for a transplant, however, nowhere near the top.

“He was told that he was on a list,” says his daughter, 23 year old Jessica King, “which means a three to five year wait…unless you can find a live donor.” The answer seemed pretty obvious to Jessica – give one of hers to her Dad. “He’s my Dad…He’s my best friend,” she said. She underwent several extensive tests, and learned that she wasn’t a good match to donate one of hers to her Dad.

The family became aware that MUSC has a unique program through MUSC, which Jessica equates to an “exchange program.” She can’t give one of her kidneys directly to her Dad, however, she can donate to another family who is in the same situation that she is a perfect match for, and in return, Matt gets moved to the top of the list, and the procedures are all done the same day.

On September 7, according to Jessica, they will first harvest her kidney, ultimately giving it to a recipient that is a perfect match, and right after, Matt will receive a new kidney, donated by someone just like Jessica, who is a perfect match.

As you can imagine, the entire journey has carried not only a very high emotional price tag, but an actual medical bill one as well.

To help offset some of the costs, The Random Tap in Elgin, along with the community, including nearly 50 cornhole teams, is hosting the Matt King Charity Cornhole Tournament. According to Nikki Williamson, one of the organizers, the event hopes to draw players, spectators, and supporters of this heartfelt story, and local family who needs help. She says in addition to the bracketed cornhole tournament, there will be a live auction, other cornhole related events, food trucks, a raffle, and several other ways to help the King Family.

She says that as of Friday morning, there are still two team spot openings if someone thinks they have what it takes. Entry is $50, and there will be prize money awarded to the top three teams at the end of the day.

Williamson says that the “bags fly at 2(PM).”

“This is such a blessing,” Jessica says, “I can’t believe the community that has come forth to help my dad – we have no idea how to take it.”

You can learn more about the event HERE.

Oh, and if you missed the forming of the ABC Cornhole Dream Team, check this out – caught on LIVE TV:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook