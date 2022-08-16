DHEC reports 12,726 new cases and 8 new COVID 19 deaths
DHEC is reporting 12,726 new cases and 8 new deaths August 7-August 13
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials have released the latest Coronavirus cases numbers for South Carolina.
According to DHEC, the weekly COVID-19 numbers are for August 7-August 13.
DHEC is reporting 12,726 new cases and 8 new deaths.
Health officials say there was a percent positive of 21.3%.
For a look at the updated COVID-19 and vaccine data, click the DHEC link scdhec.gov/covid19data.