Medical experts and other SC residents testify about abortion in front of Senate committee

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — After the House advanced a proposed bill banning abortion South Carolina to the full House floor for discussion, the Senate heard testimony about the issue today.

More than 100 speakers addressed the Senate medical affairs committee with reasons why abortion should or should not be allowed in the Palmetto State.

“We can do better than giving a death sentence to these children. We can do better for the parents,” said Kathy Smugge, Diocese of Charleston family life director.

However, one pediatrician believes that the state should do better for women than current legislation.

“Ever since passage of the so-called Fetal Heartbeat Bill, we are putting women’s lives at risk,” said pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Mack. “Abortion bans do not decrease abortions. They decrease safe abortions.”

“This creates a choice for us to either commit malpractice or a felony. We are having a terrible time getting any type of legal guidance about where the limits are for us,” said Dr. Amy Crockett, maternal-fetal medicine specialist. “What’s new is that this legislative body has created the need for transfers and referrals for pregnant women and their families.”

While some medical experts are against proposed laws being discussed that would prohibit abortions, there are also those in healthcare that support the ban.

“Healthcare is treating pathology when it exists. Pregnancy is not a pathologic state. Unrestricted abortion is not healthcare,” said Dr. Christine Cimo Hemphill, OB/GYN.

However, one OB/GYN believes that the passing of proposed legislation would have a negative impact on healthcare in South Carolina.

“Residency programs in restricted states will have trouble attracting the best candidates. Graduates will ultimately have a diminished skillset,” said OB/GYN Dr. Angela Dempsey. “Doctors in multiple specialties will leave states like ours.”

“Any bill that uses a medical judgment standard should leave the interpretation to qualified medical professionals instead of law enforcement or another non-medical entity,” Crockett said.

Others that testified remained just as firm in their pro-life views.

“We will continue advocating for the preborn,” said Carla Beasley, Carolina Pregnancy Center nurse manager. “We just act that you protect the preborn from the moment on conception without any exceptions.”