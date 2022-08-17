Military Matters: Fort Jackson signs partnership agreement with SC as part of the PaYS program

The PaYS Program is a partnership between the Army and a cross section of private industry, academia and state and local public institutes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In tonight’s Military Matters, Fort Jackson is partnering with the state of South Carolina to help soldiers prepare for careers after the U.S. Army.

It is part of the U.S. Army’s Partnership for your Success program or PaYS.

Through the program, soldiers are guaranteed up to five job interviews when their time in the service is complete.

Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis , along with U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Commander Gen. Paul E. Funk, II and Governor Henry McMaster took part in signing the partnership agreement.

According to Fort Jackson officials, the PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross section of private industry, academia and state and local public institutes. PaYS guarantees soldiers up to five job interviews and possible employment after their service in the Army. PaYS provides soldiers with the unique opportunity to simultaneously serve their country and prepare for their future.