USPS hosting Job Fairs in the Midlands for various positions

Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The United States Postal Service is looking to hire new team members in the Midlands.

According to the Postal Service, Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) Postal Support Employee (PSE) and Laborer Custodial.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 10:00 a.m.- 2 p.m. Camden Post Office 542 East Dekalb Street Camden, SC 29020 Thursday, August 18, 2022 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Columbia Main Post Office 1601 Assembly Street Columbia, SC 29201