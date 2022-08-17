USPS hosting Job Fairs in the Midlands for various positions
Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The United States Postal Service is looking to hire new team members in the Midlands.
According to the Postal Service, Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) Postal Support Employee (PSE) and Laborer Custodial.
Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.
|
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
10:00 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Camden Post Office
542 East Dekalb Street
Camden, SC 29020
|
Thursday, August 18, 2022
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Columbia Main Post Office
1601 Assembly Street
Columbia, SC 29201