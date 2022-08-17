USPS hosting Job Fairs in the Midlands for various positions

Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs
Crysty Vaughan,

 COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The United States Postal Service is looking to hire new team members in the Midlands.

According to the Postal Service, Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) Postal Support Employee (PSE) and Laborer Custodial.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

10:00 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Camden Post Office

542 East Dekalb Street

Camden, SC 29020

Thursday, August 18, 2022

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Columbia Main Post Office

1601 Assembly Street 

Columbia, SC 29201
