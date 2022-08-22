Jim Hudson Automotive Group donates 10 millionth meal to Harvest Hope

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Jim Hudson Automotive Group donated $200,000 to Harvest Hope to help fight food insecurity across South Carolina.

The automotive group encourages its employees to sell 2,000 vehicles during the months of May and June, with a portion of those sales contributing to today’s donation.

The donation will pay for one million meals, bringing Jim Hudson Automotive Group‘s meal donation to 10 million meals over 11 years.

Keith Hudson spoke about the importance of helping to end food insecurity at today’s event.

“I think the more people know about the face of hunger, the more educated they are — I think the better all of us are. I think there is a misconception of the people that come down here to get food who are food deprived. They think it’s a different face than what they have in mind. But if they come down here and see those that are in line to get food, it’ll change their mind. And truly it’ll pull on their heartstrings to see who’s here,” says Keith Hudson.

Harvest Hope’s goal is to deliver nutritious food to soup kitchens, shelters, food pantries, and schools across South Carolina.

Jim Hudson hopes today’s donation encourages other companies to join the fight against hunger.

“Communities are a very important part of our lifestyle, and giving back is just the beginning of what we should do everyday. And we challenge other companies to do the same. The least we can do is feed the hungry. I don’t think anyone should go without food,” says Jim Hudson.

Harvest Hope has emergency food pantries in Columbia and Greenville, as well as partnering agencies across 20 South Carolina counties.

For more information on Harvest Hope, visit the website here.