Columbia International University hosts ribbon cutting for new Health Science Lab

New lab part of the expansion of Health Care Programs in Nursing and Biomedical Sciences

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia International University is taking big steps in its plans to expand health care courses, including a nursing program.

Friday, the university held a ribbon-cutting for the new 2,700 square foot Health Science lab.

School leaders say the lab is part of a new emphasis on health science, including a new major in biomedical science and the new residential nursing program.

A dozen courses will be taught at the lab.

A professor says the new Biomedical Sciences major is designed to prepare graduates for medical school as well as dental, pharmacy and related professional programs.