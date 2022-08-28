SC DNR will conduct courtesy boat inspections during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC DNR wants to keep boaters safe this upcoming Labor Day weekend.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says its’ Law Enforcement Division will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.

Per SCNDR:

Dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday, September 3

Darlington Co. — Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon

Horry Co. — Johnny Causey; 10 a.m. until noon

Lexington Co. — Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon

Pickens Co.– 12 Mile Boat Ramp; 10 a.m. until noon

York Co.– Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. until noon

Sunday, September 4

Anderson Co. — River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. until noon

Beaufort Co. — Grays Hill Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Charleston Co. — Buck Hall Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Clarendon Co. — Alex Harvin Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Fairfield Co.– Wateree State Park, Lake Wateree Murray; 10 a.m. until noon

Sunday, September 5

Charleston Co. — Leeds Avenue; 10 a.m. until noon

Darlington Co. — Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon

Laurens Co. — River Fork Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Lexington Co. — Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon

Oconee Co. — South Cove Park, Lake Keowee; 10 a.m. until noon

York Co. — Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. until noon

Information about the state’s public boat ramps and landings, including maps and directions, can be found on the SCDNR website.