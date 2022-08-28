SC DNR will conduct courtesy boat inspections during Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC DNR wants to keep boaters safe this upcoming Labor Day weekend.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says its’ Law Enforcement Division will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
Per SCNDR:
Dates and locations are as follows:
Saturday, September 3
Darlington Co. — Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon
Horry Co. — Johnny Causey; 10 a.m. until noon
Lexington Co. — Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon
Pickens Co.– 12 Mile Boat Ramp; 10 a.m. until noon
York Co.– Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. until noon
Sunday, September 4
Anderson Co. — River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. until noon
Beaufort Co. — Grays Hill Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
Charleston Co. — Buck Hall Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
Clarendon Co. — Alex Harvin Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
Fairfield Co.– Wateree State Park, Lake Wateree Murray; 10 a.m. until noon
Sunday, September 5
Charleston Co. — Leeds Avenue; 10 a.m. until noon
Darlington Co. — Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon
Laurens Co. — River Fork Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon
Lexington Co. — Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon
Oconee Co. — South Cove Park, Lake Keowee; 10 a.m. until noon
York Co. — Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. until noon
Information about the state’s public boat ramps and landings, including maps and directions, can be found on the SCDNR website.