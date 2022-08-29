Sumter Police: Sumter Woman last seen nine years ago today, search continues

SUMTER , SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police continue to search for a woman, they say, was last seen nine years ago today.

Investigators say Barbara Jenkins was last seen, on her way back home, after walking her son to his school bus stop on South Sumter Street on August 29, 2013.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Sumter Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMES-C