Deputies: Lexington County Teacher facing assault charges

LEXINGTON, S.C.(WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they have charged a White Knoll Middle School teacher, accused in the assault of a student.

According to Deputies, 58 year old Brenda Dean Inabinette, is facing third-degree assault and battery charges.

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, the student reached out to an assistant principal at the school. Investigators say the student said he accidentally went back to the wrong classroom after a trip to the restroom and encountered Inabinette.

Investigators say the student reported that Inabinette grabbed the ID lanyard while it was around his neck and said, “You make me want to strangle you,”.

The assistant principal described the student as “physically and emotionally shaken,” according to Deputies.

Deputies say Inabinette turned herself in at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department headquarters.

Lexington County School District One released a statement saying Inabinette had been placed on administrative leave.

Per the District, “The safety of our students is our top priority. The school is cooperating fully with law enforcement on this investigation.”