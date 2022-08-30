K9’s and Investigator join Richland County Sheriff’s Department to help in missing persons cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– New four legged deputies are joining the team at the Richland county sheriff’s department.

The Department says the German Shepard’s are a new resource being utilized in missing persons cases.

The team, along with trainer and new investigator Michel Galliot and K9 Hammer are trained to locate people based on scent.

K9 Hammer is one of four K9’s who recently joined the Sheriffs Department.