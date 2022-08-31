Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces ‘phase 2’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed.

The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered at Dutch Square Mall Tuesday night to see the modifications that are expected to be made including, widening lanes, reconstruction, replacing and relocating several interchanges.

The goal of the $1.7-billion-dollar project is to reduce traffic congestion in and around Interstate 26 and the I-20 interchange. The project is expected to be completed by the year 2029.