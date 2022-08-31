Columbia Police: teen arrested, accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Police: 17-year-old facing charges of Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Carrying a Weapon on School Property

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Columbia Police, a 17-year-old male is accused of bringing a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School.

Columbia Police say they have charged the 17-year-old with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Carrying a Weapon on School Property, and possession of a Weapon by Person under 18.

The teen was taken to the juvenile section of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to police, around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, a school administrator at C.A. Johnson High received information that a student possessed a loaded gun on campus. Police say the administrator reported the information to the Columbia Police Department SRO. Police say, after locating the student in a classroom, the gun was found inside the teen’s book bag.

Columbia Police say the School Resource Officer seized the gun and properly secured it. According to police, there were no reports of threats made by the teen suspect. Columbia Police say they are working with Richland One School District on the investigation.