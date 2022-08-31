SC Health officials encourage use of Overdose Prevention Resources

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today is International Overdose Awareness Day.

According to state health officials, South Carolina is experiencing a disturbing increase in the number of drug overdose deaths, especially overdose deaths involving fentanyl.

DHEC and DAODAS Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day today.

State Health officials say from 2019 to 2020, the total number of opioid-involved overdose deaths in South Carolina increased by 59 percent, from 876 to 1,400, according to the annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina.

“The absolute most important thing we want people to know is that help is out there,” said Emma Kennedy, Director of DHEC’s Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention. “By sharing with people the various resources that are available for anyone suffering from substance use, we all have the potential to help save someone’s life. We are determined to end this upsetting trend and make sure South Carolinians have the help they need and deserve.”

Per DHEC: Resources Available to South Carolinians