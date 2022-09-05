53 year-old man missing after being released from hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for Theodore Cooley, a 53 year-old man that was reported missing Aug. 30.

Authorities says he went missing after being transported from Colleton Co. Medical Center. He was wearing blue hospital scrubs at the time of his disappearance.

Cooley was last seen at Truist Bank on Columbia’s Main Street.

Contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have any information about his location.

 

