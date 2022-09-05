53 year-old man missing after being released from hospital

The Columbia Police Department are looking for Theodore Cooley, a 53 year-old man that was reported missing Aug. 30.

Missing Man #ColumbiaPDSC officers are looking for 53 y/o Theodore Cooley. He was reported missing on 8/30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center transport vehicle in West Columbia the same day……⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aSG9J6NJhZ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 5, 2022

Authorities says he went missing after being transported from Colleton Co. Medical Center. He was wearing blue hospital scrubs at the time of his disappearance.

Cooley was last seen at Truist Bank on Columbia’s Main Street.

Contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have any information about his location.