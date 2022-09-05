Volunteer Opportunity: Help keep Lake Murray beautiful

Tyler Ryan learns about the Lake Murray Cleanup scheduled for September 17

LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO) – Lake Murray, the 50,000 acre lake that spans over four counties is often considered a “jewel” for the region, not only because of the swimming and boating potential, but that of other recreational activities like fishing and paddle sports, but also the impact the lake has on tourism.

It is a regular sight, on any given weekend in the summer, so see many of the islands dotted with boats, and people enjoying everything that “Lake Life” provides. Unfortunately, the other routinely observed thing on the islands is all the trash left behind by those boaters.

It is not uncommon, after a string of beautiful sunny summer days, to find piles of trash, including cans, bottles, paper, and even things like grills and broken tents all over the islands, that people have brought with them and simply left for someone else to clean up.

Keep the Midlands Beautiful, along with several partners and stake holders will be on Lake Murray on September 17, 2022, cleaning up after a summer filled with lots of fun, and careless littering.

According to the organization’s Traude Sander, the annual Lakeside Litter Sweep hopes to remove trash from many of the islands, as well as the surrounding shore. Sander says that the organization is looking for volunteers to help pick up trash, as well as boat owners who are willing to pick people up at one of three points on the Lake, and bring them to the planned cleaning sites.

Sander says that volunteer “sweepers” and boat owners must register by September 10, so that t-shirts and lunches can be ordered. The event starts at 8:30 and all volunteers will be back to their respective pick-up areas no later than 12:30.

For more information and to register, click HERE.

