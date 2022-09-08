ABC to air Queen Elizabeth Special in Prime Time
Special Edition of 20/20
(Buckingham Palace via AP) Queen Elizabeth II addresses the nation and the Commonwealth from Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, April 5, 2020.
(Buckingham Palace via AP) Queen Elizabeth II addresses the nation and the Commonwealth from Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, April 5, 2020. Queen Elizabeth II made a rare address, calling on Britons to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, to exercise self-discipline in an increasingly challenging time.
ABC NEWS- Tonight on ABC Columbia tune in for a Special Report on the passing of Queen Elizabeth.
An ABC News Special Report” Queen Elizabeth II 8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT
“Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20” – 9:00 – 11:00 PM ET/PT